Saints vs. Falcons: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons will meet up in Week 1 action on Sunday, September 11 as the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, while the game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Saints finished 9-8 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was a rough go for a team who lost QB Jameis Winston halfway through the season to injury, and they couldn’t recover from there. Sean Payton stepped down after last season and was replaced by former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Winston is ready to go and the Saints have armed him with some stellar receivers with the likes of Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave to play alongside Michael Thomas.

The Falcons will be entering their first season without Matt Ryan under center, as they sent him to the Indianapolis Colts after Ryan spent 14 years in Atlanta. Marcus Mariota was brought in to replace him, while rookie Desmond Ridder will step in as Mariota’s backup this season. The Falcons will look for their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they lost to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Saints vs. Falcons: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Saints come into this game as 5.5-point favorites at home, priced at -225 on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons sit at +190 while the point total is set at 43 for this Week 1 contest.