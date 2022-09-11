Browns vs. Panthers: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns will meet up in Week 1 action on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while the television broadcast will be carried by CBS.

The Browns will be without starting QB Deshaun Watson after he was suspended for 11 games. While he remains on the Cleveland roster, Jacoby Brissett will take over the starting duties for Week 1. He’ll have to steer this ship while the Browns await Watson’s eventual return in Week 13.

Carolina’s newest quarterback Baker Mayfield will play against his former team for the first time in his career, having spent four seasons with the Browns. Cleveland sent Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2024. Sam Darnold, who started 11 games for the Panthers last season, still remains on the roster but was recently placed on IR due to a high left ankle sprain he suffered in their final game of the preseason. He’s set to be out for at least a month, so that would make PJ Walker the assumed backup for Mayfield in the early weeks of the season.

Browns vs. Panthers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

The Panthers come in as 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as they’re favored to get the win at home. They’re priced at -115 on the moneyline, while the Browns are the underdogs at -105. The point total is set at 42 ahead of the Week 1 matchup.