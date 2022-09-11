49ers vs. Bears: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers open the 2022-23 NFL season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago. Trey Lance goes head to head with another second-year quarterback in Justin Fields. The game will air on FOX.

The 49ers are going in a different direction at QB, but also made Jimmy Garoppolo the league’s highest-paid backup. Expectations are high for Lance, but it could take some time for the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to hit his stride. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has two winning seasons in his five years with the franchise.

Following a 6-11 campaign, the Bears and new head coach Matt Eberflus look to put together the team’s first winning season since 2018. Fields recorded 159 completions on 270 passing attempts for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year, and could have a statement performance in him to get Chicago a win on its home turf.

49ers vs. Bears: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -280 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +235, while the total score is set at 40.