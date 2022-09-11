Steelers vs. Bengals: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 1 division battle to start the 2022 NFL season. The game will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is set for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 11th. Fans can tune into the broadcast on CBS.

The Steelers are coming off a 9-7-1 season in 2021, and will be without long-time franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the first time in 19 years. Mitch Trubisky takes the job under center, and will go up against the defending AFC Champions in a daunting matchup. Head coach Mike Tomlin looks for his third-straight winning season.

The Bengals clearly have the highest of expectations following a brilliant campaign and playoff run. They should once again be among the league’s best passing offenses, led by Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Steelers vs. Bengals: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bengals are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -280 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers are +235, while the total score is set at 44.