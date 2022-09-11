Eagles vs. Lions: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to play the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Eagles will have a solid test to begin the new campaign. Jalen Hurts has a statement to make that he is, in fact, an elite dual-threat quarterback in the league. Behind an impenetrable offensive line and a plethora of weapons and a strong defense, this is a pivotal time for the 24-year-old to prove himself.

With plenty of exposure in HBO’s Hard Knocks this preseason, the Lions are definitely a team that many football pundits believe can do some serious damage — if they start off on a winning note, that is. Aidan Hutchinson makes his official pro debut, as the No. 2 overall pick hopes to make a run at the Defensive of the Year award.

Eagles vs. Lions: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Eagles are set as 5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -215 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are +185, while the total score is set at 48.5.