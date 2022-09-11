Colts vs. Texans: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts open the 2022 NFL season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will air on CBS.

The Colts will be led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan ahead of their first game of the new year. Ryan completed 375 passes on 560 attempts for 3,968 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons in his 14th campaign, and joins an Indianapolis offense that ran the football 29.4 times per game in 2021.

The Texans are currently viewed as the worst team in most NFL power rankings, but they possess the requisite young talent to pull off a number of surprises this season. Davis Mills will start at quarterback in Week 1, as head coach Lovie Smith hopes to piece together enough big plays to keep the game close.

Colts vs. Texans: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are set as 7-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -320 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans are +265, while the total score is set at 46.