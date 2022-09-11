Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The New England Patriots travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season at Miami Gardens, Florida. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Patriots finished with a 10-7 record in 2021, and hope to make noise once again in a competitive AFC East division. Mac Jones is coming off a solid rookie campaign, where he completed 352 passes on 521 attempts for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. Head coach Bill Belichick enters his 24th season with New England, still working his magic at the end of a Hall of Fame career.

The Dolphins are moving forward after a successful offseason. They acquired Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill as a deep threat, and spent big bucks for the backfield of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. We’ll get our first look at this team and its potential against their division rival.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Dolphins are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -176 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots sit at +150, while the total score is set at 46.5.