Ravens vs. Jets: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets meet in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is set for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 11th. Fans can tune into the broadcast on CBS.

The Ravens are coming off an injury-riddled season, finishing 8-9 and tied for last place in the AFC North. If there’s a team that can easily flip the script, it would be this Baltimore team. Lamar Jackson appears to be in the best shape of his career, despite his ankle sprain that ended his 2021 campaign last year. Baltimore should start their redemption with a road win over New York.

The Jets will head into this matchup likely without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, as the second-year BYU product suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the preseason. Regardless, head coach Robert Saleh believes he has enough weapons throughout his offense to get a mark in the win column early in 2022.

Ravens vs. Jets: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Ravens are set as 7-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -300 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets sit at +250, while the total score is set at 44.