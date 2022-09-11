Jaguars vs. Commanders: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars open the 2022 NFL season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The game will air on FOX.

It is difficult to know what to take away from the disaster of a 2021 season for the Jaguars that went wrong in a variety of directions. The Urban Meyer experience was not a good one as he was fired during the season on the Jaguars way to a league-worst 3-14 record. Trevor Lawrence was certainly not set up for success in his rookie season, and it will be interesting to see the progression he makes in Year 2.

The Commanders will play their first game with the new team name, coming off a 7-10 record in 2021. Washington added Carson Wentz to be its starting quarterback this offseason as he looks to get back to being a productive and reliable starter at the NFL level. Expectations are limited as a fringe playoff team, but Washington is favored to start out the season 1-0.

Jaguars vs. Commanders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Commanders are set as 3-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars are +130, while the total score is set at 44.