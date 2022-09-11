Chiefs vs. Cardinals: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2022 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on CBS.

The Chiefs made the AFC Championship in four consecutive seasons but fell short of the Super Bowl with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Kansas City had one of the most electric offenses in the NFL, and the Chiefs have new weapons at wide receiver after sending Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Patrick Mahomes will throw to new wideout additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, along with second-round pick Skyy Moore.

The Cardinals agreed to a significant extension to keep Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback for the long run this offseason, and they will look to pick up their first playoff win since the 2015 season this winter. Arizona started last year with a 7-0 record but faded down the stretch to finish 11-6, and its season ended with a Wild Card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making the Cardinals +230 underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.