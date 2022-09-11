Raiders vs. Chargers: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will air on CBS.

The Raiders put together a strong season last year despite plenty of distractions including the resignation of Jon Gruden and release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Las Vegas rallied to make the playoffs with a 10-7 record and qualified for the playoffs. The Raiders made a big splash this offseason, pairing Davante Adams with Derek Carr as the former Fresno State teammates are back together.

The Chargers missed out on the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2021, but they appear to be in good hands for the future with Justin Herbert at quarterback. He completed 65.9% of passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in Year 2 as a pro, and it will be interesting to see if he can lead this team to a postseason run this fall.

Raiders vs. Chargers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -175 moneyline odds, making the Raiders +150 underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5.