Packers vs. Vikings: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers open the 2022 NFL season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will air on FOX.

The Packers went through another season where they came up short in the playoffs as Aaron Rodgers looks for his second career Super Bowl. He won consecutive MVPs and signed an extension with the franchise this offseason, so Green Bay figures to be one of the NFL’s best teams yet again.

The Vikings went through plenty of change this offseason with changes to general manager and head coach. This new era of the franchise will feature Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the GM with Kevin O’Connell at head coach as he replaces Mike Zimmer. Minnesota has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFC North, so this could be a big matchup in terms of what it means for the division race this fall.

Packers vs. Vikings: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Packers are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -110 moneyline odds, which the Vikings also have. The over/under is set at 46.5.