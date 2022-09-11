Giants vs. Titans: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The New York Giants open the 2022 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will air on FOX.

The Giants have not won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl more than a decade ago, and expectations are low in a season where Daniel Jones has to prove he is capable of being a starting quarterback at the NFL level. New York is coming off a 4-13 season and hasn’t won more than six games in any of its last five years.

The Titans claimed the AFC’s No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record in 2021 but lost in the divisional round after a rough offensive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee is expected to be a fringe playoff team with Ryan Tannehill under center and the services of Derrick Henry, who remains one of the few true workhorses in the NFL and one of the best at his position.

Giants vs. Titans: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Titans are 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -245 moneyline odds, making the Giants +205 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.