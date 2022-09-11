Bucs vs. Cowboys: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2022 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on NBC.

The Buccaneers were without Tom Brady for a little more than a month before he returned to the franchise. When he came back, head coach Bruce Arians left and was replaced by Todd Bowles. Brady is dealing with plenty of off-the-field drama in his personal life, and it will be interesting to see if those issues will become distractions on the field.

The Cowboys advanced to the playoffs in 2021 after missing out the previous two seasons but fell short in the Wild Card round in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mike McCarthy is in his third year as the Dallas head coach, and the Cowboys will enter the season with the second-best odds to win the NFC East at +160, slightly behind the favorite Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs vs. Cowboys: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 11

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making the Cowboys +120 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.