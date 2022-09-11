How to watch Bucs vs. Cowboys in Week 1 Sunday Night Football via live stream

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Coming off a Super Bowl in Year 1 with Tom Brady under center, the Buccaneers fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of last year’s playoffs. Brady retired for 40 days this offseason but is back, making Tampa Bay the NFC favorite with +330 odds to return to the Super Bowl. Head coach Bruce Arians stepped down this offseason, and Todd Bowles is the new man in charge of the Buccaneers.

Dallas ended a two-year playoff drought last season but lost early in a 23-17 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. This will be Mike McCarthy’s third season with the Cowboys, and they will enter as co-favorites to win the NFC East along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 50.

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Buccaneers -125, Cowboys +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.