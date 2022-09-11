Giants vs. Titans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will make his debut with a finally-healthy Saquon Barkley in the backfield after missing large portions of 2020 and 2021 due to injury. After a disaster at the quarterback position last season, they’ll be looking for consistency at minimum from Daniel Jones.

Derrick Henry’s return as the Titans’ biggest threat after missing the second half of last season, though the AJ Brown trade will be a huge loss for Tennessee on the offensive side. The Titans won two of their three preseason games, and with rookie Malik Willis backing up the talented Ryan Tannehill, and with Brown gone, first-round draft pick Treylon Burks should be expected to make an immediate impact.

The Titans are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans’ moneyline is at -240, and the Giants’ moneyline is at +200.

Giants vs. Titans

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.