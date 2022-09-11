Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

The NFL season gets underway this week when all 32 teams hit the field for Week 1. CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans live from NRG Stadium in Houston at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts made a change at quarterback, trading to get longtime Atlanta Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan. With an upgrade under center and the best running back in the game in Jonathan Taylor, the offense should be humming in 2022 and are favorites to win the AFC South this season.

Houston is very much the massive underdog to win the AFC South this season. They didn’t upgrade many spots and are still rocking with Davis Mills at quarterback. The other surprise throughout camp was RB Dameon Pierce, who was able to beat out Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for the starting job. Pierce is expected to get plenty of work as a rookie and his fantasy expectations are among the highest of any player.

The Colts are understandably a heavy favorite, currently listed as an 8.5-point favorite, over Houston. That marks the biggest spread of Week 1 throughout the NFL. Indy is available on the moneyline at -380 while Houston is at +310, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for this game is set at 44.

Colts vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.