Packers vs. Vikings: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Packers are coming off another season that ended in a brutal playoff loss, but they signed Aaron Rodgers to a contract extension in the offseason. That immediately makes Green Bay the favorites to claim the NFC North after winning each of the last three division titles, though the Packers will go in without Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

The Vikings will enter a new era of the franchise as they replaced head coach Mike Zimmer with Kevin O’Connell and general manager Rick Spielman with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Kirk Cousins is back, throwing to a quality wide receiver duo with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. That combination along with running back Dalvin Cook makes for a strong group of skill position players offensively.

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.

Packers vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.