Jaguars vs. Commanders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Commanders. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at FedEx Field just outside Washington, D.C.

The Jaguars emerge from the Urban Meyer disaster with new head coach Doug Pederson at the helm. Trevor Lawrence is the sun around which this rebuilding period will orbit, but a winless preseason showed that the rebuild is still in its very early stages.

The good news for Jacksonville is that the Commanders also saw a winless preseason. Carson Wentz will make his debut and be helped by a solid run game from returning RBs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. They’ll be missing a star edge rusher in Chase Young this weekend, but their defensive line still looks promising.

The Commanders are three-point favorites with the over/under set at 44 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Commanders’ moneyline is at -165 and the Jaguars’ moneyline is at +140.

Jaguars vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.