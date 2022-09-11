Eagles vs. Lions: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

After a quick taste of NFL action on Thursday night, fans get a full plate of football on Sunday. Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Philidelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Lions have quickly become the nation’s second favorite NFL team thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks revealing the wordsmith and master motivator that is head coach Dan Campbell. Still, even with the king of metaphor at the helm, the Lions still have a long way to climb. Jared Goff is a serviceable QB heading into his second season with the team and they have some weapons on the offensive side. They lost several close games in 2021 so it’s going to be interesting to see if they can finish out those games in Campbell’s second season in charge.

The Eagles are coming off a playoff appearance in quarterback Jalen Hurts’ first season as a full-time starter. Hurts turned some heads with his playmaking ability and his connection with former Alabama teammate and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. That connection should only grow in 2022 and the offense will benefit from adding AJ Brown to catch some passes as well and take pressure off Smith. On defense, they have two of the most exciting rookies on that side of the ball in the league with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, both of whom helped lead UGA to a national title last year.

The Eagles are a four-point favorite on the road in this one and are going off on the moneyline at -190. The point total is set at 49 and bettors can grab Detroit on the moneyline at +160.

Eagles vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.