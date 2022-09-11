49ers vs. Bears: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

The vast majority of NFL teams get their season started on Sunday. Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago.

It’s going to be a new era in the Bay Area, with second-year quarterback Trey Lance taking over the starting duties full-time. He had a bit of an unremarkable preseason and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he’d love to get Lance more reps, but they’ve run out of preseason games and he’s as ready to go as he can be. So not the most ringing endorsement of his readiness, but it’s preseason speculation more than anything at this point, he could go out and have a masterful Week 1 performance and all this will be forgotten.

The Bears are also ushering in a new era, with Matt Eberflus taking over the head coaching duties after spending time as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. It’s the general consensus that the roster lacks explosive playmakers on the offensive side, but second-year QB Justin Fields is intriguing. He had a bit of a mixed bag of success in his rookie year and it’s going to be worth monitoring to see if he can find more consistency in his second pro campaign.

The 49ers come into this game as a seven-point favorite on the road and are going off on the money line at -285. The point total is set at 42 and Chicago is on the moneyline at +240. As of Monday morning, it’s a tie for the second-most lopsided odds in Week 1.

49ers vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.