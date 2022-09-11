Saints vs. Falcons: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Falcons are hoping for a bit of a resurgence after a few years toward the bottom of the NFC South, but they’ll have to do it without longtime signal caller Matt Ryan. The former Boston College quarterback was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, so Atlanta will have Marcus Mariota under center and rookie Desmond Ridder to back him up in what could make for an interesting team in Arthur Smith’s second season in charge.

The Saints are also going through a bit of a surprise transition. It’s year two of the post- Drew Brees era, but really it’s year one and a half. Last season, New Orleans was looking great, posting a 5-3 record through the first eight games before Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending injury. The team limped to the finish line and coach Sean Payton made the shocking decision to step down after the year ended. Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders coach from 2012-14, took over for Payton as coach.

New Orleans is coming into this game as a five-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total sitting at 42. The Saints are going off on the moneyline at -210 while bettors can grab Atlanta at +180.

Saints vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.