Patriots vs. Dolphins: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Patriots kicked off their 2021 season with a loss at Miami, but they’ll look for a better opening result in this year’s season opener. Mac Jones returns at quarterback for his second season, while DeVante Parker will make his New England debut against his former team, having spent his entire career with the Dolphins before being traded earlier this year.

Expectations are up for the Dolphins this year as they’ll debut their new-look offense, which includes the additions of Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Terron Armstead. Mike McDaniel will look for a win in his head coaching debut after Brian Flores was let go earlier this year after three seasons at the helm.

The Dolphins come in as 3-point favorites over the Pats, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Miami is priced at -165 on the moneyline while New England sits at +140. The total for this game is set at 46 ahead of the Week 1 clash.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.