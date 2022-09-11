Steelers vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

The NFL season gets rolling in a big way Sunday and some teams open up with a divisional tilt. CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Steelers as they head into the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. For one, head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to announce a starter, between rookie Kenny Pickett and former first-rounder Mitch Trubisky, though Trubisky is likely to be the guy heading into the regular season. But they also have RB Najee Harris, who finished fourth in the league in rushing as a rookie in 2021, is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, which limited his reps in the preseason and may continue to limit him early on in the year.

Cincinnati on the other hand has very few question marks. The reigning AFC champions have bolstered their offensive line and returned the vast majority of players that helped bring them to a Super Bowl last season. QB Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and running back Joe Mixon are all back and look primed to make another deep playoff run.

In very unsurprising developments the reigning conference champions are favored over the team that hasn’t announced a starting QB. Cincy is a 6.5-point favorite over their division rivals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook and going off on the moneyline at -260. The point total is set at 44.5 and bettors can grab Pittsburgh on the moneyline at +220.

Steelers vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.