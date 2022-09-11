Ravens vs. Jets: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

The NFL season gets underway with plenty of action on Week 1, including this clash from the AFC. CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Ravens finished preseason with a perfect 3-0 record after finishing up with a 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the regular season as they hope to turn things around after losing their final six games of the 2021 season. They finished 8-9 last year at the bottom of the AFC North, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, second-year wideout Rashod Bateman will likely be QB Lamar Jackson’s new favorite receiver to throw to.

New York lost second-year quarterback Zach Wilson to a knee injury in their preseason opener, and was given a 2-4 week recovery timeframe after a successful arthroscopic surgery. It’s expected that veteran QB Joe Flacco will get the starting nod against his former team. The Jets picked up a plethora of talent in this year’s NFL Draft including cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson. They’ll look to utilize their young talent in hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Ravens come in as 7-point favorites in this contest, which isn’t a surprise given the Jets’ recent struggles. Baltimore is priced at -300 on the moneyline, while the Jets come in at +250. The total points for this Week 1 contest is set at 44.5 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.