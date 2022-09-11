Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert is ready to make the playoffs after a loss to the very same Raiders kept them out last year. The team looks fantastic on paper this year, after fixing issues with the offensive line and adding Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day on the defensive side, this could finally be their year.

The Raiders have a new head coach in former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose last go-around at that position didn’t end so well (he was fired after two seasons). However, the additions of Davante Adams and Darren Waller are real threats to opposing defenses. The Raiders went 4-0 in the preseason.

The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 52.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers’ moneyline is at -190, and the Raiders’ moneyline is at +160.

Raiders vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.