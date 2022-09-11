Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 NFL game

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes on their roster, so they’ll be among the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this season. Kansas City reached the conference championship game four years in a row and has a roster that can get back to that level again.

The Cardinals have not won a playoff game since the 2015 season, and they’ll look to change that this year. Film study hours aside, Arizona signed its quarterback Kyler Murray to a contract extension this offseason, and he will need a big year to justify paying a QB that much money without a playoff win through his first three seasons.

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -205 moneyline odds, making the Cardinals +175 underdogs. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.