Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 1?

Week 1 of the NFL season is here and the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the year will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hitting the road face the Dallas Cowboys. That game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

This game is a rematch of last year’s Thursday night opener, one that saw the Bucs defeat the Cowboys in a 31-29 thriller. Tampa Bay’s offseason was defined by the retirement and quick unretirement of quarterback Tom Brady, who is now entering his 23rd season in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cowboys traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason but still have their core group of guys back from last year.

Tampa Bay enters the contest as a 2.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under total for this primetime matchup is set at 50.