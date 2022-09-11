Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 1, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 1 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

We’ve got a lot of rain, but wind speeds are relatively light for the majority of the matchups. It will be worth checking here again Sunday morning to see if the forecast has turned south for any of these games. The one game we really need to look out for is in Chicago.

And some more rain in Chicago. There’s a 70% chance of showers with winds possibly gusting up to 25 mph. Temperature will be around 70 degrees, which should be nice if the rain isn’t constant. The question is, will they play in the middle of a deluge? It’s hard to know just yet.

It will be a nice day for Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson to meet up again. Temperature will be around 80 degrees, light winds around 5 mph and no precipitation.

Right now there is an 80% chance of rain with temperatures in the mid 70s. Wind shouldn’t be a problem with the forecast showing speeds around 5 mph. This will be a game to check on Sunday morning, as a prolonged downpour could hurt the offenses, but a few rain showers wouldn’t cause much trouble.

More rain in Charlotte, with a 70% chance, but winds will be light at around 5 mph. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for this Baker Mayfield grudge match.

Temperatures around 90 degrees, 5 mph winds and a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Matt Ryan’s Colts debut.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with a 55% chance of rain. The good news is that winds should be calm, around 5 mph.

It’s Miami in the fall, so rain is always a possibility. Right now they are forecasting a 50% chance, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and 8 mph winds. The rain should be scattered enough to not be a problem, but check on Sunday for any updates.

There’s actually a slight chance for showers, but at 25% they won’t be sustained if any do pop up. Temperature will be in the low 80s and winds around 10 mph.

And we have another good chance for rain in Nashville, with an 80% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the low 80s and wind varying between 5 and 10 mph.

Seattle will welcome back Russell Wilson with good weather. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, wind around 8 mph and clear skies.

Home sweet dome