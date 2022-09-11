Report: Lamar Jackson rejected six-year, $290 million offer from Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the 2022 NFL season without a contract extension, ready to bet on himself to have a big year for a team hoping to reach the Super Bowl. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Jackson rejected a six-year, $290 million offer from the Ravens which would’ve given him $133 million guaranteed.

Sources: Lamar Jackson rejected a Ravens' 6-yr contract offer with $133 million fully guaranteed at signing, which is more than Russell Wilson ($124 million) and Kyler Murray ($103.3 million) but well short of the $230 million fully guaranteed deal that Deshaun Watson got. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 11, 2022

As Mortensen outlines, the deal would be the highest for a quarterback in terms of average value per year. However, Jackson wants a fully guaranteed deal similar to the one Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. And given Watson’s current situation, Jackson is right in asking for that type of commitment from the Ravens.

According to multiple media reports, Jackson is receiving guidance from the NFLPA as he does not have an agent. The NFLPA has advised him, per these reports, that he is right to ask for a fully guaranteed offer given his production and age. If the Ravens don’t raise that guaranteed figure, Jackson will likely play under the franchise tag in 2024 before potentially hitting unrestricted free agency in 2025.