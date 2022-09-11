 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Lamar Jackson rejected six-year, $290 million offer from Ravens

The sticking point for Jackson was the guaranteed money.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the 2022 NFL season without a contract extension, ready to bet on himself to have a big year for a team hoping to reach the Super Bowl. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Jackson rejected a six-year, $290 million offer from the Ravens which would’ve given him $133 million guaranteed.

As Mortensen outlines, the deal would be the highest for a quarterback in terms of average value per year. However, Jackson wants a fully guaranteed deal similar to the one Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. And given Watson’s current situation, Jackson is right in asking for that type of commitment from the Ravens.

According to multiple media reports, Jackson is receiving guidance from the NFLPA as he does not have an agent. The NFLPA has advised him, per these reports, that he is right to ask for a fully guaranteed offer given his production and age. If the Ravens don’t raise that guaranteed figure, Jackson will likely play under the franchise tag in 2024 before potentially hitting unrestricted free agency in 2025.

