What rain at 49ers-Bears means for fantasy football, sports betting

The rain is coming down heavy in the greater Chicago area and with a flash flood warning in effect, it’s going to be a soggy afternoon of football at Soldier Field. The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears kick off at 12 p.m. CT and the rain is not expected to slow down ahead of kickoff.

Rain is less of an issue than wind when it comes to impacting the game, but the soggy conditions in Chicago are something to consider in fantasy football roster decisions and sports betting decisions. The 49ers are a run-first team looking to build the confidence of rookie QB Trey Lance. It’s safe to say we’ll see a lot of Elijah Mitchell and his backups, but also maybe we see some more designed runs for Lance.

On the Bears side, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert will be plenty busy, and maybe we see more of Justin Fields running rather than throwing. Rain doesn’t shut down the passing game, but it can increase the degree of difficulty to some extent.

The biggest question on the sports betting side is what to do with the total. It’s down to 40 at DraftKings Sportsbook, so you’re not getting an edge in betting the under. That being said, if you think the Bears defense is going to struggle against the 49ers ground game, this game could still easily get up over 40.