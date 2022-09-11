Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 1

The NFL is working its way through Week 1 and we’ve already had some wild finishes. The Texans stunned the Colts and the Jaguars stormed back to beat the Commanders. We also managed TWO ties in the 1 p.m. time slot. The last time there were two ties in a single week was 1973, which was the year before the league instituted overtime rules.

The afternoon and primetime will be plenty busy, but once again, the NFL has our attention. Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after the first week of football. We’ll update with remaining records this evening and on Monday as the league moves toward Week 2.

AFC East

The AFC East was the first division to wrap its full Week 1 slate. The Bills looked great in LA while the Dolphins impressed in a fairly dominant win over the Patriots.

AFC North

It was quite a first day for the AFC’s black and blue division. The Ravens handled their business while the Browns stunned the Panthers late. The Steelers edged out the Bengals in overtime in a game that very nearly resulted in the second tie of the day.

AFC South

It’s been a wild first weekend for the AFC South. The Jaguars looked like they were going to get a bit road upset against the Commanders, only to give up a Jahan Dotson TD late to lose. Then, we saw the Colts battle back against the Colts only to see the two teams finish overtime scoreless and settle for a tie.

AFC West

The division does not get started until the 4:05/4:25 p.m. slot.

NFC East

The Eagles got a W in spite of nearly blowing a sizable lead in Detroit. The Lions didn’t give up, but Philly held on to get the W. Washington almost blew a lead against the Jaguars but came back late to get the win.

NFC North

The Lions lost a tough one to the Eagles, battling back but coming up short. Meanwhile, the Bears impressed in an ugly win over the 49ers. The game felt like a 49ers blowout in the first half, but Chicago hung around and sprung the home upset.

NFC South

It’s no surprise Saints-Falcons was a wild one. Atlanta controlled much of the game, but New Orleans battled back and won on a late field goal. Carolina lost the Baker Mayfield revenge game in heart-breaking fashion on a last second Browns field goal.

NFC West

The division wraps up with a 4:25 game and then Monday Night Football, but it’s been a rough start thus far. The 49ers lost an ugly won in Chicago while the Rams were thumped by Buffalo.