Bears penalized after wiping field with towel to help on field goal attempt

The Chicago Bears were penalized for something I don’t think any of us have seen called before. Bears holder Trenton Gill was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after he brought a towel onto the field to dry the kicking area before a field goal attempt.

The Bears had moved into field goal range in the closing seconds of the second quarter. However, the penalty moved them back out of range and they had to punt the ball.

I suppose it’s not entirely shocking the league would have a penalty in place for using a towel for something like this. We see special teams unit attempting to clear out snow for winter field goal attempts, but usually they are just using their feet to dig out space. This is using a foreign substance that otherwise would not be available on the field.

Here’s a look at what Gill was doing with the towel.