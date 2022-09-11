Ja’Marr Chase scores game-tying touchdown but Bengals miss game-winning extra point

The Cincinnati Bengals were looking to overcome five turnovers to set up a situation to win their Week 1 contest over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they turned to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the game’s second-to-last play down 20-14. The former LSU star delivered.
The @Bengals tie it!— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022
Unfortunately for the Bengals, they were unable to get out of their own way when the extra point to win the game was blocked. Cincinnati was operating with a backup long snapper due to injuries but this is the most basic play in the game and the Bengals blew it. The contest is now in overtime.
Chase has had a good day despite Joe Burrow’s lackluster stat line. The receiver has tallied 10 receptions for 129 yards and that game-tying touchdown. We’ll see who can get the job done in this final period, where DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Bengals as slight favorites.