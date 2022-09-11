 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants go for shocking two-point conversion late, escape late vs. Titans in Week 1 [VIDEO]

Brian Daboll rolled the dice and converted the big two-point conversion. A missed Randy Bullock field goal later and the Giants were victors.

By David Fucillo Updated
Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks onward during pregame against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

UPDATE: What a finish!!! The Giants defense couldn’t stop the Titans on the ensuing drive, but Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-winning field goal and the Giants are now 1-0.

You gotta give Brian Daboll credit! The New York Giants rookie head coach rolled the dice in a big way in Week 1 and it appears to be paying off. The Giants scored a touchdown with 1:06 remaining to cut the Tennessee Titans lead to 20-19. An extra point would tie the game and potentially give the Giants a shot in overtime.

Instead, Daboll decided he was not going to take a chance in overtime. He sent out the playcall and the Giants ran a shovel pass play to Saquon Barkley who bulldozed his way into the end zone.

Here’s full video of the play.

