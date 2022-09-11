Giants go for shocking two-point conversion late, escape late vs. Titans in Week 1 [VIDEO]

UPDATE: What a finish!!! The Giants defense couldn’t stop the Titans on the ensuing drive, but Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-winning field goal and the Giants are now 1-0.

You gotta give Brian Daboll credit! The New York Giants rookie head coach rolled the dice in a big way in Week 1 and it appears to be paying off. The Giants scored a touchdown with 1:06 remaining to cut the Tennessee Titans lead to 20-19. An extra point would tie the game and potentially give the Giants a shot in overtime.

Instead, Daboll decided he was not going to take a chance in overtime. He sent out the playcall and the Giants ran a shovel pass play to Saquon Barkley who bulldozed his way into the end zone.

Here’s full video of the play.