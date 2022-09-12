Broncos vs. Seahawks: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 1

The Denver Broncos open the 2022 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The game will air on ESPN and ABC.

The Broncos will begin the Russell Wilson era on Monday night after making a trade with the Seahawks this offseason. Denver has not played in a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, but it should expect to make a run to the postseason with a significant upgrade at quarterback.

The Seahawks appear to be headed in a rebuild as they did not do a whole lot to replace Wilson at the quarterback position. They had an underwhelming battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock during training camp, and Smith will be the starter for Week 1. Seattle’s over/under win total is set at just 5.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook without a ton of excitement considering what it will roll out at the quarterback position.

Broncos vs. Seahawks: TV Info

Game date: Monday, September 12

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Broadcast map

The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -290 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +245 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.