Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 1?

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season will take place at Lumen Field, as the Denver Broncos travel to face the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN/ABC.

The NFL schedule makers know to give the fans what they want, and they're gifting audiences with the first “revenge game” of the season on Monday night. The matchup will see quarterback Russell Wilson return to Seattle to face the team that he spent his first 10 seasons with. Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the offseason in a deal that saw Drew Lock and Noah Fant head to the Seahawks, alongside additional draft compensation.

Seattle will look to Geno Smith under center for their season opener after he beat out Lock for the starting spot. Head coach Pete Caroll has also emphasized a return to the running game in 2022, potentially indicating a heavy workload for Rashaad Penny on Monday night. Penny is will lead the backfield after rookie standout Kenneth Walker III awaits his debut amid recovering from a hernia injury.

The Broncos are 6.5-favorites heading into Monday’s game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 44.5, with Denver as -280 moneyline favorites. This makes the Seahawks +235 underdogs for the matchup.

