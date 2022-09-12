Who is Dak Prescott’s backup following his hand surgery?

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge loss in their Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hand and is going to have surgery that will sideline him “several weeks.” On Monday morning, ESPN reported he’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Fifth-year QB Cooper Rush is the Dallas Cowboys backup. The team also has fourth-year QB Will Grier on their practice squad. They will likely promote him but they could elect to make a move for another QB in free agency or via trade. The most notable name in free agency would be Cam Newton. The most notable name via trade would be 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.