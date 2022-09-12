 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Dak Prescott’s backup following his hand surgery?

The Cowboys are in trouble following Dak Prescott’s injury.

By David Fucillo
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while quarterback Cooper Rush #10 warms up prior to an NFL game against the Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge loss in their Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hand and is going to have surgery that will sideline him “several weeks.” On Monday morning, ESPN reported he’s expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Fifth-year QB Cooper Rush is the Dallas Cowboys backup. The team also has fourth-year QB Will Grier on their practice squad. They will likely promote him but they could elect to make a move for another QB in free agency or via trade. The most notable name in free agency would be Cam Newton. The most notable name via trade would be 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

