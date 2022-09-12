Who is on the Manningcast in Week 1, how can I watch during Monday Night Football?

Peyton and Eli Manning will return to your screens with the first edition of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli for the 2022 NFL season airing tonight at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2. It will coincide with ESPN’s regular MNF broadcast of the Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks matchup and will also stream on ESPN+.

The show, nicknamed the ‘Manningcast’, gained almost instantly popularity and praise during its debut season last year as the two Super Bowl winner brothers offered live commentary, analysis, and humor during MNF matchups. They also had a wide litany of guests join the show each week, from active NFL stars like Russell Wilson to celebrities like Snoop Dogg. As of this writing, the only guest that has been confirmed for tonight’s broadcast is actor Joel McHale.

There will be ten editions of the Manningcast this year, including nine regular season games and one Wild Card round matchup. The next one following Week 1 will be for the Week 3 matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.