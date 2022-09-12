Travis Etienne loses six yards on reception for ultimate bad beat on prop bet

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to kick off the Doug Pederson era with a win, falling 28-22 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. One player in particular who struggled to make an impact was running back Travis Etienne Jr. He finished with 47 yards on four carries and 18 yards on four receptions. That second number is what matters for bettors.

Travis Etienne’s receiving yards prop was 20.5



Before this play, he had 24 receiving yards



Etienne after this play and final stats: 18 receiving yards



An all-time bad beat pic.twitter.com/vvJwSBOtO3 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 12, 2022

There are two parts of this play which make this a bad beat. The first is the impact of the hit sending the football flying six yards behind the line of scrimmage, causing Etienne to lose those yards. The second is Etienne likely had time to avoid this hit entirely, or at least minimize the impact to prevent a fumble.

Etienne didn’t do any damage for the rest of the game, which adds to a frustrating day for bettors and fantasy managers who had the Jaguars running back. Hopefully, he has a better showing in Week 2 against the Colts.