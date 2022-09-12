 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis Etienne loses six yards on reception for ultimate bad beat on prop bet

The Jaguars running back had a forgettable Week 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders
Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops a pass on fourth down during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 11, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to kick off the Doug Pederson era with a win, falling 28-22 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. One player in particular who struggled to make an impact was running back Travis Etienne Jr. He finished with 47 yards on four carries and 18 yards on four receptions. That second number is what matters for bettors.

There are two parts of this play which make this a bad beat. The first is the impact of the hit sending the football flying six yards behind the line of scrimmage, causing Etienne to lose those yards. The second is Etienne likely had time to avoid this hit entirely, or at least minimize the impact to prevent a fumble.

Etienne didn’t do any damage for the rest of the game, which adds to a frustrating day for bettors and fantasy managers who had the Jaguars running back. Hopefully, he has a better showing in Week 2 against the Colts.

More From DraftKings Nation