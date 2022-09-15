Chargers vs. Chiefs: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin Week 2 action on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will be aired on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chargers are already 1-0 in the AFC West after they dispatched the Raiders in Week 1, 24-19. Justin Herbert was on point, completing 26 of 34 throws for 279 yards and three touchdowns this morning. He connected with DeAndre Carter, Zander Horvath and Gerald Everett on those TDs. Herbert spread the ball around to nine different receivers, but it was Keenan Allen, per usual, who was his most productive option. The veteran wideout hauled in all four of his looks for 66 yards. However, Allen had to leave in the second quarter due to a hamstring injury and may not be available on a short week. The Chargers will look to get more out of their running game in Week 2 after they gained just 76 yards on 31 carries. Austin Ekeler mustered only 36 yards on 14 totes.

The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals, 44-21, in Week 1. They could have put up 60 points if they really wanted to. After establishing a 30-point lead before the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs took it easy in the fourth. How would Patrick Mahomes perform without Tyreek Hill? Just fine, thanks. Mahomes could do anything he wanted and ultimately racked up 360 and five scores while completing 30 of his 39 passes. Tight end Travis Kelce had a big game to open his season, posting an 8-121-1 line on nine targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster did his part, catching six of eight looks for 79 yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught two scores while rookie Isiah Pacheco led Kansas City’s ground game with 62 yards and a TD on 12 carries. But take note that almost all of that production occurred when the game was already well in hand for Kansas City in the fourth quarter.

Chargers vs. Chiefs: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Sept. 15

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video | Locally — KTTV (FOX 11) LA; KSHB (NBC 41) KC

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is listed at 54 — the highest of Week 2. The Chiefs’ moneyline is set at -180 while the Chargers come in at +155.