Complete schedule for Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Week 1 of the NFL season was an exciting reintroduction to the sport. To paraphrase Bill Belichick, we’re on to Week 2.
This week’s schedule is full of intriguing matchups, starting on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs. The Sunday schedule will bring us matchups like the Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers. The week wraps up with a Monday night doubleheader as the Tennessee Titans visit the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, September 15th, 8:15 p.m. ET
Chargers vs. Chiefs
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, September 18th, 1 p.m. ET
Dolphins vs. Ravens
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Jets vs. Browns
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Commanders vs. Lions
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Colts vs. Jaguars
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Bucs vs. Saints
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Panthers vs. Giants
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Patriots vs. Steelers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Sunday, September 18th, 4:05 p.m. ET
Falcons vs. Rams
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Seahawks vs. 49ers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, September 18th, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bengals vs. Cowboys
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Texans vs. Broncos
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Cardinals vs. Raiders
Channel: CBS
Live stream: CBSSports, NFL+
Sunday, September 18th, 8:20 p.m. ET
Bears vs. Packers
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+
Monday, September 19th 7:15 p.m. ET
Titans vs. Bills
Channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+