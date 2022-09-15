Primetime game schedule for Week 2 of 2022 NFL season

Week 2 of the NFL season will bless us with four prime time games to dive into as the season continues to unfold.

It starts with an AFC West showdown on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Both Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes looked excellent in leading their teams to season-opening victories on Sunday. The Sunday night matchup will feature the oldest rivalry in the NFL as the Chicago Bears head north to Lambeau Field to meet the Green Bay Packers. We’ll then wrap it up with a Monday night doubleheader, first with the Tennessee Titans paying a visit to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and next the Minnesota Vikings heading east to meet the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Date: Thursday, September 15

Kick-off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Bears vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, September 18th

Tip time: 8:20 p.m ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports

Titans vs. Bills

Date: Monday, September 19th

Tip time: 7:15 p.m ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Vikings vs. Eagles

Date: Monday, September 19th

Tip time: 8:30 p.m ET

Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN