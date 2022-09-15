Chargers vs. Chiefs: How to watch Week 2 Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chargers are gearing up for an early AFC West clash with the Chiefs, following a 1-1 split in the 2021 season. Justin Herbert and Co. are as equipped as any team in the NFL to come out on the winning end of an offensive shootout, which is where this game is likely headed. Los Angeles is on a mission after being absent from the postseason the previous three years, and they are certainly built to dethrone the Chiefs in 2022.

Patrick Mahomes made a clear statement in the Week 1 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders that he is still a very good football player despite Kansas City’s roster departures this offseason. The former MVP is coming off an emphatic five passing touchdown performance, and looks like he will keep that chip on his shoulder to the public ahead of his first primetime appearance of his new campaign.

The Chiefs are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -205 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers sit at +175, while the total score is set at 54.5.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

Local affiliates: KTTV (FOX 11) LA; KSHB (NBC 41) KC

Thursday Night Football coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.