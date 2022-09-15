Why Thursday Night Football is not on TV this year for most of America

Thursday Night Football is back with Week 2 kicking off the 16-week schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers and the game will air primarily via online stream on Amazon Prime. The only places that will get a version of the game on television are the Chargers broadcast region in LA (KTTV FOX 11 LA) and Kansas City (KSHB - NBC 41).

This marks the first time an entire NFL package has been offered primarily through a streaming option. FOX previously held the TNF rights but the NFL struck an 11-year deal with Amazon to air the weekly game on Prime Video. It will run through 2033. This also comes as the NFL is negotiating with various streaming options for the Sunday Ticket package currently held by DirecTV.

The Chargers and Chiefs kick off the 2022 Thursday Night Football schedule on September 15 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 54. KC opened the season with a 44-21 thumping of the Cardinals while LA held off the Raiders in a 24-19 victory.