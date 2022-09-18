Jets vs. Browns: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will meet on Week 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Jets (0-1) did not get off to a strong start in a 24-9 opening-weekend loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Zach Wilson out, long-time Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco got the start against his former team. He completed 37-of-59 passes for 307 yards with a touchdown and interception as New York heads out on the road for the first time this season.

The Browns (1-0) pulled off a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, knocking off their former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Jacoby Brissett is the Browns starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson is on suspension, and he completed 18-of-34 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries in the season opener.

Jets vs. Browns: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Browns are 6-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -230 moneyline odds, making the Jets +195 underdogs.