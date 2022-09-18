Commanders vs. Lions: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions will meet on in Week 2 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Commanders (1-0) came back to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 in Week 1 to begin their season on a high note. In his first game with the franchise, Carson Wentz threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with less than two minutes to go to take the lead. He threw two interceptions but completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns.

The Lions (0-1) trailed by 17 points late in the third quarter but came close to making the comeback in a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Detroit allowed 455 total yards of offense and D’Andre Swift had a big day on the ground for the Lions. He rushed for 144 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown in the loss.

Commanders vs. Lions: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Commanders +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.