Colts vs. Jaguars: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in Week 2 at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 18. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Colts (0-0-1) cannot be thrilled with a 20-20 season-opening tie with the Houston Texans on the road in Week 1 as they look for the first victory with Matt Ryan under center. He completed 32-of-50 passes for 352 yards with a touchdown and interception in his Indianapolis debut, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. The Colts trailed 20-3 in the fourth quarter before scoring on three consecutive drives to tie it up but missed a field goal in the overtime session.

The Jaguars (0-1) let a late lead slip away in a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Jacksonville was looking good with a 22-14 lead in the fourth quarter but allowed consecutive touchdown drives. Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-42 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception as the Jaguars will look for victory No. 1 of the Doug Pederson era.

Colts vs. Jaguars: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Jaguars +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.