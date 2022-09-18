Dolphins vs. Ravens: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, September 18. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Dolphins are coming of a season-opening 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 1. The Mike McDaniel era got off to a hot start as Miami looks to improve to 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Tua Tagovailoa completed 23-of-33 passes for 270 yards with a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 94 yards in his Dolphins debut.

The Ravens knocked off their former quarterback Joe Flacco and the New York Jets with a 24-9 win to begin their 2022 season last Sunday. Lamar Jackson was not a significant factor in the running game, but he threw three touchdowns in the victory. Defensively, Baltimore came away with two turnovers.

Dolphins vs. Ravens: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Dolphins +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5.