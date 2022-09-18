Bucs vs. Saints: TV channel, game time, how to watch in Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will meet in Week 2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 18. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Buccaneers (1-0) picked up a Week 1 victory on Sunday Night Football, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys on the road with a 19-3 score. Tom Brady performed OK, completing 18-of-27 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and interception, and Leonard Fournette put together a strong performance with 127 yards on 21 carries. Tampa Bay will look to move to 2-0 after opening its season with a pair of road games.

The Saints (1-0) left the opening weekend with an impressive come-from-behind victory to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26. New Orleans trailed 26-10 in the fourth quarter before three consecutive scoring drives gave it the lead, and a blocked 63-yard field goal in the final seconds secured the victory. In his first game back since last year’s game against the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston completed 23-of-34 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucs vs. Saints: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 18

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making the Saints +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.